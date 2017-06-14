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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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a close up of a light bulb on a black background
Light patterns
A map marker
Kaiserslautern, Germany
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Published on
June 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
pattern
light
vintage
grey
lamp
modern
bulb
circles
symmetry
ceiling
round
mid century
holes
germany
lighting
shower faucet
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