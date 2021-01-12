Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wes Walker
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Horse and lanterns in the snow on a rare Texas snowy winter night.
Related tags
Horse Images
lantern
HD Snow Wallpapers
cowboy
Horse Images
texas
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
human
People Images & Pictures
lamp
Creative Commons images
Related collections
animal
73 photos
· Curated by eiri to
Animals Images & Pictures
Fish Images
plant
Animals
12 photos
· Curated by Lisa Whitwell
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Wallpapers
Winter
120 photos
· Curated by Rachel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers