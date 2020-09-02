Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ricardo da Silva
@ricardo_da_silva
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Apple, iPhone SE
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
mobile photography
photography
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
plants
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
aloe
Leaf Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
produce
Food Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Plants
282 photos
· Curated by Manuela Caro
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
DeKlutter New
125 photos
· Curated by amber robinson
new
plant
HQ Background Images
Plants
143 photos
· Curated by sofia Espina
plant
aloe
HD Grey Wallpapers