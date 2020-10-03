Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rafik Wahba
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Forbidden City, Beijing, China
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Front facade of the Forbidden City, China.
Related tags
forbidden city
beijing
china
mao
forbidden city
china
beijing
chairman mao
HD Blue Wallpapers
housing
monastery
building
architecture
temple
human
People Images & Pictures
worship
shrine
pagoda
mansion
Backgrounds
Related collections
pic
254 photos
· Curated by CC H
pic
human
People Images & Pictures
for 117
82 photos
· Curated by Tamonwan Yoonuch
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building
China
34 photos
· Curated by Rafik Wahba
china
building
beijing