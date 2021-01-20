Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Katie Gerrard
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thanet, UK
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
thanet
uk
hood
portrait
winter clothing
Winter Images & Pictures
parka
parka coat
Girls Photos & Images
looking at camera
expressive eyes
expressive face
fur hood
HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
human
face
People Images & Pictures
hat
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Foreboding
69 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
foreboding
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Mother's Day
64 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures