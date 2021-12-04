Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Den Harrson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lausanne, Switzerland
Published
on
December 4, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wooden watchtower in a park
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lausanne
switzerland
tower
europe
lines
Sun Images & Pictures
tour de sauvabelin
watchtower
building
architecture
flare
Light Backgrounds
water tower
housing
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Roads
97 photos · Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Retro Pop
299 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Repetition
23 photos · Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers