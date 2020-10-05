Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Crystal Huff
@crystalahuff
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Greensboro, NC, USA
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
greensboro
nc
usa
door
bokeh
HD Dark Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
october
leaves
plant
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD Color Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
plants
rural
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
wreath
Free stock photos
Related collections
Items
148 photos
· Curated by WickedWolf
item
Flower Images
plant
Wreathy
11 photos
· Curated by Dr Lemurr
wreathy
wreath
plant
Plants
403 photos
· Curated by Michelle Williamson
plant
Flower Images
blossom