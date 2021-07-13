Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sahil Pradhan
@sahilpradhan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
July 14, 2021
OnePlus, ONEPLUS A6010
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
dharamshala
himachal pradesh
mcleod ganj
india
mcleodganj
Mountain Images & Pictures
foggy forest
himachal
rivers
waterfall in forest
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
rainforest
outdoors
land
Tree Images & Pictures
weather
Jungle Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures
lines
106 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
line
road
building