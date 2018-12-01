Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jamie Templeton
@jamietempleton
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Catskills, USA
Published
on
December 1, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
catskills
usa
HD White Wallpapers
offcenter
Blur Backgrounds
sunlight
HD Windows Wallpapers
utensil
enamel
strainer
softer
colander
kitchen
Light Backgrounds
foreground
bowl
HD Grey Wallpapers
mixing bowl
pottery
soup bowl
Free stock photos
Related collections
THE BONES EDIT
57 photos
· Curated by Daniel Gill
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Light Backgrounds
Kitchen Utensils
9 photos
· Curated by Sharon Nelson
kitchen utensil
kitchen
utensil
Retro
19 photos
· Curated by Anna-Lena Schaffmann
HD Retro Wallpapers
table
plant