Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aryan Ghauri
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kartarpur, Pakistan
Published
on
May 9, 2021
NIKON, D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Pakistan
Related tags
kartarpur
pakistan
#world tourism
#historical places
#photography
Tourism Pictures
Travel Images
beige
dome
building
architecture
mosque
Free pictures
Related collections
Sydney, Australia
79 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
sydney
australia
Beach Images & Pictures
Into the Wild
395 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Perspective
2,048 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road