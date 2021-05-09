Go to Aryan Ghauri's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white dome building under white sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kartarpur, Pakistan
Published on NIKON, D90
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Pakistan

Related collections

Sydney, Australia
79 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
sydney
australia
Beach Images & Pictures
Into the Wild
395 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Perspective
2,048 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking