Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stacy Ropati
@gritsngiggles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
pagoda
housing
steeple
spire
tower
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Coffee o'clock
37 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe
GOING PLACES
840 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images
Summertime
146 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora