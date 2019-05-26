Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tharaka Jayasuriya
@tharaka16237
Download free
Abhayawewa Rd, Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
wanderlust SL
59 photos
· Curated by Chateau Mama
wanderlust
sri lanka
outdoor
Sri Lanka
94 photos
· Curated by Santiago Narvaez
sri lanka
srilanka
building
Background - Sri Lanka
44 photos
· Curated by Vikram P
sri lanka
outdoor
plant
Related tags
building
architecture
dome
HD Grey Wallpapers
anuradhapura
abhayawewa rd
sri lanka
observatory
steeple
tower
spire
temple
shrine
worship
srilanka
planetarium
PNG images