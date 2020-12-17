Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sekwang Chia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Johnson Lake, Byram Township, NJ, USA
Published
on
December 17, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
johnson lake
byram township
nj
usa
sunlight
Nature Images
Fall Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
rays of light
hiking
leaves
human
People Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
flare
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
path
trail
Free images
Related collections
Girls
117 photos · Curated by Anastasia Intishar
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Rooms
17 photos · Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior
Textures Of Earth
23 photos · Curated by Joshua Fuller
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers