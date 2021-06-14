Go to Mika Baumeister's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and black labeled bottle
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Corminaty a.k.a. the BioNtech / Pfizer vaccine.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

vaccine
vial
current events
jab
injection
covid 19 vaccine
bottle
vaccination
vaxx
covid-19
mrna
corminaty
coronavirus
corona
biontech
rna
virus
pfizer
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Pink Spaces
156 photos · Curated by RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
HD Pink Wallpapers
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking