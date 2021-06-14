Go to Zobia Shakar's profile
@znbknl
Download free
green aloe vera plant in white ceramic pot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on samsung, SM-G973F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Flowers and Plants
303 photos · Curated by Lunar Bel
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Potters
251 photos · Curated by Jessi Donahoo
potter
plant
pot
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking