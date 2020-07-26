Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christophe Meyer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karlsruhe, Germany
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Canon EOS 5D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
karlsruhe
germany
interior
HD Design Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
light fixture
ceiling light
Free images
Related collections
NHS
19 photos
· Curated by David Vincent
nh
human
nurse
Au Naturel
124 photos
· Curated by Jesse Belleque
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers