Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Ebersole
@danielebersole
Download free
Published on
September 28, 2013
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Silhouettes against pale stage smoke
Share
Info
Related collections
Festival
9 photos
· Curated by Maria Møller Nielsen
festival
crowd
People Images & Pictures
Entertainment
5 photos
· Curated by Martie Sirois
entertainment
Light Backgrounds
Music Images & Pictures
Silhouette
14 photos
· Curated by Monet Makil
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
man
Related tags
stage
Music Images & Pictures
silhouette
concert
crowd
HD Dark Wallpapers
Party Backgrounds
venue
hands up
Light Backgrounds
glow
fog
Steam Backgrounds
HD Live Wallpapers
fog machine
show
HD White Wallpapers
festival
tent
Smoke Backgrounds
Free pictures