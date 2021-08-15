Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ksenia Ezhova
@ksenia_ezhova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St Petersburg, Russia
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
st petersburg
russia
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
metropolis
high rise
housing
dome
condo
office building
downtown
apartment building
roof
monastery
tower
spire
steeple
Backgrounds
Related collections
Live for Less
34 photos · Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Flora
40 photos · Curated by Jess Bailey
flora
Flower Images
petal
Collection #188: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures