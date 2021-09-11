Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maheshika Madz
@maheshikamadz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Published
on
September 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cabbage Tree
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
colombo
sri lanka
home grown
organic vegetables
organic food
fresh
vegetables
agro
agricultural
natural
cabbage
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Summer
1,360 photos · Curated by karen hernandez
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
Friends
207 photos · Curated by Monae Harris
friend
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #143: Cabin Porn
4 photos · Curated by Cabin Porn
cabin
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers