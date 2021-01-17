Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
LG Electronics, LG-H815
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ancient hindu temple barielf Subrahmanya Temple (Kartikeya Temple)
Related tags
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Diverse Women
399 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Curved architecture
138 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers