Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Izuru Kannagara
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pidurangala, Sri Lanka
Published
on
November 4, 2021
samsung, SM-A205F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
pidurangala
sri lanka
Tourism Pictures
sri lankan culture
srilanka
Nature Backgrounds
culture
weather
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
cumulus
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
fir
abies
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
plateau
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Desktop Wallpapers
30 photos · Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Summer Tones
154 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Rooms
17 photos · Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior