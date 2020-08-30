Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexandre Trouvé
@alexandretrouve
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jade Buddha Temple, Anyuan Road, District de Jing'an, Chine
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
jade buddha temple
anyuan road
district de jing'an
chine
temple
china
big city
shanghai
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture
worship
shrine
pagoda
Free pictures
Related collections
Asian
554 photos
· Curated by Ramo con r Dueñas
asian
building
architecture
Buddhist
9 photos
· Curated by r c n
buddhist
architecture
building
China
83 photos
· Curated by 小玉
china
building
architecture