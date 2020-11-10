Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
fir branches
Christmas Images
lanterns
snow falling
winter lanterns
black and white shot
bokeh light
pine branches
HD Snow Wallpapers
christmas 2021
purejulia
snowy weather
black and white lanterns
Light Backgrounds
minimalism
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
land
Free images
Related collections
Life Aquatic
496 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Glasses
72 photos · Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
School Aesthetic
115 photos · Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers