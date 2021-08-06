Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anh Tuan To
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
South Bridge Road, Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Singapore
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
buddha tooth relic temple
south bridge road
singapore
temple
Buddha Images
singapore architecture
building
architecture
street
HD City Wallpapers
urban
road
town
shrine
worship
housing
monastery
downtown
spire
steeple
Backgrounds
Related collections
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Monotone
54 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Think Yellow
935 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colour