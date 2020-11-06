Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nelson Wong
@nelsonwongisme
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Street Photography
,
Arts & Culture
Share
Info
Singapore
Published
on
November 6, 2020
Mi A1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Buddhist temple in China Town, Singapore.
Related tags
singapore
street photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
temple
Leaf Backgrounds
chinese
Buddha Images
buddhist
Flower Images
old
HD Japanese Wallpapers
leaves
suburban
gloomy
HD Dark Wallpapers
japan
old
old school
building
Free stock photos
Related collections
My first collection
68 photos
· Curated by Chad Michael Snavely
human
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
STREETS OF THE WORLD
79 photos
· Curated by Sena Şeker
street
street photography
human
Base Camp Images
59 photos
· Curated by Ariel Hunsberger
HD Wallpapers
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers