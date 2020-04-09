Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kevin Grieve
@grievek1610begur
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Plant foliage pretty colours extreme macro..
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
petal
plant
sprout
bud
pollen
anther
geranium
photo
photography
Light Backgrounds
daisies
daisy
sunlight
Free stock photos
Related collections
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
healthy food
65 photos
· Curated by Life Architect
healthy food
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
New Zealand
126 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
new zealand
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images