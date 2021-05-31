Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bangyu Wang
@bangyuwang
Download free
Share
Info
Wenshu Yuan Monastery, Chengdu, Sichuan, China
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
THE WILD LIFE
564 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Haze
17 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Happy + Free Feels
109 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Happy Images & Pictures
united state
Women Images & Pictures
Related tags
temple
building
architecture
worship
shrine
wenshu yuan monastery
chengdu
sichuan
china
figurine
ancient building
HD Red Wallpapers
sculpture
pillar
column
Toys Pictures
Public domain images