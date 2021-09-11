Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vishnu Mohanan
@vishnumaiea
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G85
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A PCB is held in front of a light source, revealing the tracks.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
electronics
HD Green Wallpapers
cad
technology
pcb
electricity
printed circuit board
circuit
schematic
soldering
sillhouette
engineering
electronic chip
hardware
HD Computer Wallpapers
cpu
computer hardware
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
FROZEN IN TIME
1,199 photos · Curated by Susan H.
frozen
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Pools
26 photos · Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers