Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charles Chen
@color0911
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
HD Grey Wallpapers
housing
monastery
pagoda
Backgrounds
Related collections
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man
Collection #141: The Bucket List Family
8 photos
· Curated by The Bucket List Family
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
sea
All Nations
221 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures