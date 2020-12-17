Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
OMID VISUALS
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wengen, Wengen, Schweiz
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
wengen
schweiz
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
Light Backgrounds
flare
Nature Images
woodland
outdoors
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
gate
sunlight
grove
birch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Summer
1,360 photos
· Curated by karen hernandez
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
Put a Pin
368 photos
· Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Olympics
30 photos
· Curated by Hannah Orenstein
olympic
Sports Images
running track