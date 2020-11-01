Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Bernal
@afterxleep
Download free
Share
Info
Boston, MA, USA
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Boston Public Garden
Related tags
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
boston
usa
pond
lake
ma
land
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
park
Free images
Related collections
The Colorful Collection
1,228 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Incredible India !
2,584 photos
· Curated by Neil Mascarenhas
india
mumbai
HD Forest Wallpapers
Snow, Ice, and Winter
714 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers