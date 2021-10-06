Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chandler Cruttenden
@chanphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Vintage duck
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
duck
Vintage Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
beak
waterfowl
goose
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Add Typography!
524 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette