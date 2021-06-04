Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anuj Yadav
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Delhi, India
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Scenes from Yamuna ghat on a winter morning
Related tags
delhi
india
silhouette
HD Water Wallpapers
yamuna
morning
riverbank
Sunset Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
Beautiful Pictures & Images
river
HD Blue Wallpapers
yamuna river
spiritual
boat
birds silhouette
yamuna ghat
ghat
seagull
Birds Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
night
202 photos
· Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor
Far From That
11 photos
· Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Inspiring
46 photos
· Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images