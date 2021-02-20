Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandi Mager
@sandimagerart
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Red squirrel
Related tags
#squirrel
wild animal
wildlife photography
strawberries
Food Images & Pictures
eating
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Bear Pictures & Images
squirrel
rodent
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Possibilities
188 photos
· Curated by Daddymon
possibility
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
Diverse Women
399 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures