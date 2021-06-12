Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bhaktapur, old city near Kathmandy in Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
head
archaeology
worship
building
architecture
HD Art Wallpapers
temple
shrine
human
People Images & Pictures
sculpture
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
Tiger Images & Pictures
face
Buddha Images
HD Brick Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Architecture that Stuns my Mind
51 photos
· Curated by Julia Barroe
architecture
building
HD Art Wallpapers
Magic_Mirror_vertical
1,411 photos
· Curated by Nguyen The Hung
japan
kyoto
architecture
Mindful
141 photos
· Curated by Margaret Richardson
mindful
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers