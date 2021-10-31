Go to Artur Voznenko's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Wizzair departure from Lviv. Awesome bird in the epic sky.

Related collections

Blue
105 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking