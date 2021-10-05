Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Henry & Co.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Street Photography
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
street photography
pedestrian
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
covid-19
covid 19
taipei
taiwan
pedestrian crossing
wearing masks
escalator
escalators
People Images & Pictures
mask
masks
men
People Images & Pictures
human
shoe
clothing
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pastel & Pale
220 photos
· Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds
abstract
379 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds