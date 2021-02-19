Go to Katie Smith's profile
@katie_s
Download free
white snow on brown tree branch
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shelbyville, TN, USA
Published on NIKON D90
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Bridges
22 photos · Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river
Hand It Over
87 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking