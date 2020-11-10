Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
bokeh light
pine branches
minimalism
snowy weather
snow falling
black and white shot
black and white lanterns
lanterns
winter lanterns
fir branches
Christmas Images
christmas 2021
purejulia
lamp post
lamp
railing
Backgrounds
Related collections
Winter // New year & Christmas (minimalistic)
116 photos · Curated by pure julia
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
plant
B&W
132 photos · Curated by Maria Gagnon
HD Grey Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
New year workbook
84 photos · Curated by gregoire lemaitre
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
cozy