Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Timothy Dykes
@timothycdykes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A macro photo of a very tiny jumping spider on a plant.
Related tags
invertebrate
insect
arachnid
spider
Cute Images & Pictures
tiny
macro
jumping spider
bug
biology
entomology
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
garden spider
HD Teal Wallpapers
Bee Pictures & Images
wasp
andrena
hornet
Public domain images
Related collections
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
architecture
396 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Pink Spaces
158 photos
· Curated by RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
HD Pink Wallpapers
united state
Tree Images & Pictures