Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alex Gurung
@alexgrg101
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Boudhanath, Kathmandu, Nepal
Published on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Peace.
Related tags
nepal
boudhanath
kathmandu
Flower Images
peace
silhoutte
boudha
stupa
Peaceful Pictures
plant
blossom
geranium
Rose Images
Leaf Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
flower
19 photos
· Curated by riya baiju
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Nepal
42 photos
· Curated by Vangelis Stavroulakis
nepal
outdoor
human
Photo about Nepal
114 photos
· Curated by P Mishra
nepal
outdoor
himalaya