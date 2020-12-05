Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Katya Azi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Wallpapers
,
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published on
December 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Top view
Related tags
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Christmas Images
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
home decor
linen
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
vegetation
abies
fir
Free stock photos
Related collections
TGT_Holiday_2021
19 photos
· Curated by Dena Hobbs
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Food Images & Pictures
Yum
352 photos
· Curated by Cristina Palacios
yum
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
winter
48 photos
· Curated by leely lee
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
plant