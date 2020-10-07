Go to Dewi Karuniasih's profile
@toothlessrabbit
Download free
white and blue concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jakarta, Indonesia
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Such big building, makes me feel small.

Related collections

Introspection
36 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
Vitamin Sea (Ocean)
176 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
sea
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking