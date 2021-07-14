Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
The Dimensions
@thedimensions
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rajhara, Jharkhand, India
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pandey Residence, modern contemporary house.
Related tags
rajhara
jharkhand
india
villa
housing
building
House Images
Grass Backgrounds
plant
condo
mansion
hacienda
Creative Commons images
Related collections
marine
136 photos
· Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tech
169 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
tech
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vegan
16 photos
· Curated by p j
vegan
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures