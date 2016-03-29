Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Markus Spiske
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
March 29, 2016
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Music Makes the World Go 'Round!
447 photos
· Curated by m j
Music Images & Pictures
guitar
musical instrument
Instruments
1 photo
· Curated by Esther Ho
instrument
bass guitar
electric guitar
Music & instruments
19 photos
· Curated by Rebecca C
instrument
Music Images & Pictures
musical instrument
Related tags
guitar
leisure activities
musical instrument
electric guitar
bass guitar
HD Grey Wallpapers
rockstar
Music Images & Pictures
rock
loud
urban
sound
e-guitar
HD Live Wallpapers
neourban
Free pictures