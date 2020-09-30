Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Amelia Protiva
@ameliaprotiva
Download free
Share
Info
Salem, OR, USA
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Potted cactus in a greenhouse
Related collections
Acts Verse by Verse
52 photos
· Curated by Avery Michaels
building
architecture
israel
Rocco
136 photos
· Curated by Marc Leyssens
rocco
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Kansas City Placenta
81 photos
· Curated by Jessica Walker
plant
interior
indoor
Related tags
plant
aloe
salem
or
usa
cactus
potted plant
potted cactus
terra cotta
Brown Backgrounds
Free stock photos