Go to Lazaro Rodriguez's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black and red long sleeve dress
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
California State University, Fresno, Fresno, United States
Published on LEICA SL2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fresno state graduation shoot (IG: @lazrodriguez__)

Related collections

Lovely girls 👭
2,849 photos · Curated by Dinamina G
Girls Photos & Images
human
clothing
Portraits
29 photos · Curated by Lazaro Rodriguez
portrait
human
united state
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking