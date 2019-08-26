Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sam Carter
@samdc
Download free
Mhor Scotland , Stirling, United Kingdom
Published on
August 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Check this out!
Share
Info
Related collections
RC
82 photos
· Curated by Sonia Beltrán
rc
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
2scl
32 photos
· Curated by Michael V
2scl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Women Working
153 photos
· Curated by Hortense Frisby
women working
Women Images & Pictures
human