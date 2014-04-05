Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Paul
@paulgo
Download free
Published on
April 5, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Floral + Succulent + Plants + Greenery
229 photos
· Curated by Addie Fisher
HD Floral Wallpapers
greenery
plant
malamore
81 photos
· Curated by iTribe Social
malamore
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Flower
499 photos
· Curated by Putri A
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
lily
blossom
flora
pond lily
lotus
Nature Images
Yoga Images & Pictures
pond
aloe
HD Floral Wallpapers
meditation
lily pad
bloom
HD Water Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
petal
HD White Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Free pictures