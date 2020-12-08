Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pauline Bernfeld
@pizbern
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Coate Water, Swindon, UK
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
uk
coate water
swindon
Horse Images
wiltshire
fields
hills
britain
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
field
grassland
countryside
rural
Landscape Images & Pictures
meadow
farm
ranch
Free pictures
Related collections
Texture
251 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Workspaces
73 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
desk
work
The Colors of India
58 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Color Wallpapers
india
People Images & Pictures